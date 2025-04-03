Tristan Thompson still "appreciates" what Khloe Kardashian does for him.

The 34-year-old NBA player split had an on/off relationship with reality star Khloe, 40, from 2016 until 2021 but the pair reunited so she could organise an 18 birthday party for his younger brother Amari, which came just over two years after the sudden death of his mom Andrea.

Speaking on the latest episode of 'The Kardashians', he told her: "I appreciate you putting this all together. It’s definitely a special day.

"I know Mommy is happy and she’s smiling down on us."

Amari suffers from epilepsy and Khloe's mother Kris was quick to note how "impressive" it is that her daughter still takes care of the teenager to this day.

Kris said: "Khloé truly is such a big part of Amari’s life and I think it’s so incredibly impressive how she takes care of him.

"She’s literally a gift from God and so is Amari."

Khloe - who has True, six, and two-year-old Tatum with Tristan - insisted in her own confessional that Amari has "never been a burden" to her and described him as one of the "most special souls" in her life.

She said: "Amari has never and will never be a burden or anything like that. Amari is one of the most special souls I have ever met."

Tristan's mother suffered a fatal heart attack in January 2023 at the age of 53, and the following month, Tristan was granted legal guardianship over Amari.

When Amari turned 18 in July, the Good American founder took to social media to pay tribute in a gushing post.

She wrote on Instagram: "I can’t believe you are 18! You have changed our lives in the best possible ways! Thank you for being an angel to us all! You are the sweetest, silliest and most loving young man.

"I hope you feel how much we love and adore you our sweet angel Amari."

Tristan also celebrated the big day with his own post, where he said that he felt "blessed and fortunate" to have Amari as part of his life.

He said: "Happy birthday, Amari! Big number 18! We are so blessed and fortunate for all the blessings that you bring to our lives! You are always a beacon of light! I love you so much and I’m so so blessed to be your older brother."