Khloe Kardashian is working on a brand new reality show.

Khloe Kardashian is working on a new reality show

The 40-year-old star starred alongside her now world-famous family with the E! series 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' in 2007, and they now all appear on Hulu's 'The Kardashians' together but she is also developing something new.

Speaking alongside Scott Disick at Hulu’s inaugural Get Real House on Tuesday (22.04.25), she said: "It's very exciting, very new, very excellent.

"We're excited to continue developing."

Khloe - who was initially married to Lamar Odom but is mother to True, seven, and two-year-old Tatum with former partner Tristan Thompson - did not reveal whether the likes of her sisters Kim and Kourtney or mother Kris would be involved.

It was then revealed that the series has a working title of 'Calabasas Behind the Gates' and will take a look at the "extended lives" of the reality TV dynasty.

Rob Mills, executive vice president at Disney, said: "We all want to know what's happening behind the gates of Calabasas—who are all these people in the extended lives of the Kardashians?

"We're developing a show that we're actually, at least for now, calling 'Calabasas Behind the Gates'."

News of the reality show - which does not yet have an official release date - comes just weeks after Khloe spoke of a newfound confidence she had developed since turning 40 last year.

She told UsWeekly: "With me being 40, I really wanted to do things that I had been thinking about doing, but was sort of too — either just my confidence was shot, or I just was too scared to try them.

"[With my 'Khloe In Wonderland' podcast], I was like, ‘You know what? Screw this.’ I’m gonna push myself, and I’m proud that I’ve done it. I’m doing it and I feel good about it. I found my rhythm.

"The only negative thing I would say is that you definitely feel like your body gives out a little bit more. I am like ‘Oh, my back hurts,’ like things I’ve never said before that I’m like, ‘Wow, OK'

"Other than that, everything is so perfect. I feel I’m just in a really great place in my life right now and I’m thrilled about it."