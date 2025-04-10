Khloe Kardashian has branded ex-husband Lamar Odom's blow-up sex doll that looks like her "weird and gross".

Khloe Kardashian found Lamar Odom's sex doll that looks like her 'creepy'

The pair tied the knot in a 2009 episode of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' after just one month of dating but she called time on their marriage in 2013 amid his struggles with addiction and their divorce was finalised in 2016.

Retired basketball star Lamar, 45, has struggled to move on from Khloe, 40, and revealed last year that he was having a sex toy that resembles the Good American co-founder custom made.

During Thursday's (10.04.25) season six finale of 'The Kardashians', Khloe said in a confessional: "I found out about Lamar’s blow-up doll I think the same way any of us found out — it was on the internet. Not sure why that’s something we’re publicly talking about."

She continued: "I’m supposed to be flattered by this? It’s more — man, this validates just how different we are and how much we’ve grown apart and it’s creepy and it’s weird but I’m not hurt by it. It’s his journey. It’s just weird and gross."

Khloe was speaking with her mom Kris Jenner and best friend Malika Haqq when she revealed that Lamar often "DMs me the strangest f****** videos."

Prompting momager Kris to quip: "Is it him with your blow-up doll?"

Speaking on the 'We're Out of Time' podcast, Lamar said of the doll: "It's sick, but I think we're all a little off, a little weird.

They're gonna make it to look like her. I need like, a harem."

Khloe - who has True, six, and two-year-old Tatum with her former partner Tristan Thompson - and Lamar reunited in a recent episode of the family's Disney+ series.

Khloe briefly reunited with Lamar to hand over some of his belongings.

She said on the episode: "I don’t have bad blood. I don’t have any blood. There’s no feelings.

"I want him to have his stuff…and that’s it. I wish I could just do that and not have a conversation."