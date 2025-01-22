Khloe Kardashian had "a lot of conversations with God" following her split from Tristan Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian has relied on her faith

The 40-year-old star and Tristan, 33, ended their turbulent romance in 2021, and Khloe has revealed that she subsequently turned to her faith for guidance.

The reality TV star - who is currently single - said on her 'Khloe in Wonderland' podcast: "I am a Christian. I used to take theology in school, and I love theology.

"I love learning about other religions. And the root of it is, really there's a higher being, and we all answer to that higher being at one point in life. And for me, it was having a lot of conversations with God when I pray. They're more conversational, and I would just talk, and I realised that wasn't my journey. Like, it was a part of my journey, but that wasn't a reflection of me."

Khloe is proud that she managed to remain so dignified amid her split from Tristan, despite him being unfaithful.

Khloe - who was also married to basketball star Lamar Odom between 2009 and 2016 - explained: "I've always handled things with respect and kindness. And no matter what someone did to me, I was never manipulative or trying to do the same thing back.

"I think what people don't get. It's not eye for an eye. When you do eye for an eye, that other person isn't learning anything. They're just like, 'Well see, that's why I cheated on you,' or 'That's why I did that.' They always say that."

What's more, Khloe insisted that Tristan's behaviour wasn't actually a reflection of their relationship.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star said: "It's never about the immediate relationship. It's always from years past."