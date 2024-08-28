Khloe Kardashian is having a hard time "processing" the fact her daughter True has started first grade.

The Good American founder's six-year-old girl is growing too fast for her mom, who admits she is feeling a "strange mixture of loss, anxiety and fear" as her daughter embarks on the big milestone.

She posted to Snapchat: “It’s always such a rollercoaster of emotions when True starts a new school year. This year is a big milestone for her… first grade.

“I’m not going to lie, I am having a really hard time processing the fact that she’s going into first grade.”

She continued: “There’s this undeniable feeling that I’m losing parts of who she was with each day that passes.

“The little parts of who she used to be are being replaced with new parts that will make up the next little amazing person she will become. And I miss her. All the little versions of her who I used to know. Time moves fast, faster every year it feels like, and this new school year is a reminder to me to fully embrace every moment and soak it all in.”

The 40-year-old reality star gushed: “She is more than I could ever have dreamed of in a daughter.

“Seeing her grow makes me excited for the years and experiences ahead.”

The 'Kardashians' star - who has True and son Tatum, two, with ex-partner Tristan Thompson - surprised her little girl with a giant rainbow balloon arch and crayons on her first day.

She captioned her Instagram post: “First Grade!!! True I am so proud of you!!

“I know you’re going to have the most incredible year ahead of you! I couldn’t be happier for you my angel. I’m not ok but I’ll pull it together by pick up time.”