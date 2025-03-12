Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian found it "challenging" to have their mom as their manager.

Khloe Kardashian found it challenging to be managed by her mom

The family shot to fame thanks to their reality show 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' but the Good American co-founder recalled how she and her older sister were reluctant to take part before the programme began in 2007 and found it hard to be "bossed around" by their mother Kris Jenner.

Kris appeared on Khloe's podcast 'Khloe in Wonder Land', and her daughter said: "I think our dynamic at the beginning, it was challenging — I know more so for Kourt and I for you to be our manager at first. Because we were like, ‘What are you talking about? You’re not going to boss us around. We don’t even want to do this!’ "

"At first when you and Kim were like, ‘We’re going to film a show and you guys have to be on it,’ Kourt and I were like, ‘No we’re not. We don’t want to be on this show.’ You guys were like, ‘No, you’re going to be on the show.' "

Kris agreed she had told her daughters they were going to do the show, and Khloe recalled how it "just sort of happened" - but they were told it was only going to be for one season, and it took them all some time to adjust to the new dynamic in their family.

Khloe said: "But then when you were like our manager and telling us what to do and where to go, it was hard for us to differentiate ‘mom’ and then a manager. It was hard for, I would say, the first few years.

“To be like, okay, she’s ordering me around or telling me to do this, but not as my mom.

"Because we would be defensive or like, ‘What are you doing?’ It was, I think, Kim and you always had a very easy rapport and respect. And I had respect for you as my mom, but I was like, ‘You are not my boss.'

The 40-year-old star - who has True, six, and Tatum, two, with former partner Tristan Thompson - noted her relationship with Kris became easier after she had her children.

She added: "That was my attitude towards you until I had to realise, okay, this is manager Kris. I had to put you in two different categories.

"I think our relationship really became very seamless once I had kids.

"And it was always a great relationship, but the management/mom role was always very hard for me."

Khloe noted at times when she tried to speak to the 69-year-old matriarch about her career, Kris would be defensive, and other times her mom would want to talk about work at the dinner table, when she didn't want to hear about it.

Kris agreed: “We definitely had to figure it out. The transition of that was definitely…”

Khloe added: “And when to turn it off. That was always hard for me.”