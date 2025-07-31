Khloe Kardashian has joked that she's a "chubby girl at heart".

Khloe Kardashian loves eating bad food

The 41-year-old star has launched her own protein brand called Khloud - but Khloe admits that she doesn't actually have "the best diet".

She said on the Khloe in Wonderland podcast: "I had been working out for a long time, and I have a really bad eating habit.

"I love to eat, I love to eat bad food. I don’t have the best diet."

Khloe hopes her new brand proves to be healthy and tasty.

The Kardashians star - who launched Khloud in April - said: "I wanted things that were not only good for you, but I am a chubby girl at heart, so I needed it to taste good. Taste comes first for me."

Meanwhile, Khloe recently revealed that she wants to be a "voice" for people who "don't have one".

The reality star has been through lots of ups and downs in her own life, but Khloe is determined to achieve something positive using her "platform".

Khloe - who has True, seven, and Tatum, three, with her ex-partner Tristan Thompson - told People: "I feel like I was given this opportunity, these platforms, for a reason. And it's really easy to sort of believe the hype and forget really where you came from and just believe the BS because so much of it is filler. We have to have some sort of core and heart and moral compass."

Khloe is happy to acknowledge that "not everything is pretty and perfect" in her life.

But she hopes to provide some inspiration for people going through similar life experiences.

Khloe - who was married to NBA star Lamar Odom between 2009 and 2016 - said: "I do want to be a voice for people that sometimes feel like they don't have one, or that feel like they fell through the wayside. And if I can do that in any regard, then I want to. That even goes for some of the things that I show on our TV show. Not everything is pretty and perfect, but I do that to hopefully let people not feel so isolated and alone."