Khloe Kardashian felt "anxious" taking her kids to watch Tristan Thompson play basketball.

Khloe Kardashian has opened up about her split from the NBA star

The 40-year-old star took their children - True, six, and Tatum, two - to watch Tristan play for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA, but Khloe felt like she was being judged by the public.

She said on 'The Kardashians': "I did have a lot of anxiety about going. More for like the public’s reaction, which is so lame to say. Because I knew I was going to get filmed.

"My family, my circle, they know that Tristan and I, we’re not together. But it’s sad that I had a lot of anxiety because of outside noise."

Despite this, Khloe was determined to attend the game for the sake of her family.

The reality star said: "I just didn’t want to hear it anymore. Like, ‘Oh, she’s going to support her man!’ Or whatever people were going to say. It’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, enough of this.' But, I also was like, ‘F*** this, I’m doing this for my kids, I’m doing this for my cousin.’ And I’m so happy we all did. We all had the best time."

Meanwhile, Khloe recently admitted that she had "a lot of conversations with God" following her split from Tristan.

The TV star and Tristan, 33, ended their turbulent romance in 2021, and Khloe revealed that she subsequently turned to her faith for guidance.

She said on her 'Khloe in Wonderland' podcast: "I am a Christian. I used to take theology in school, and I love theology.

"I love learning about other religions. And the root of it is, really there's a higher being, and we all answer to that higher being at one point in life. And for me, it was having a lot of conversations with God when I pray. They're more conversational, and I would just talk, and I realised that wasn't my journey. Like, it was a part of my journey, but that wasn't a reflection of me."