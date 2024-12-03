Khloé Kardashian is "not focused" on dating.

Khloé Kardashian has opened up about her relationship status

The 40-year-old reality star - who was initially married to Lamar Odom from 2009 until 2016 but has daughter True, six as well as two-year-old son Tatum with former partner Tristan Thomspon - has been single for three years now and insisted that she is not looking for love.

She told Bustle: "Dating has not been a focus for me, and I’ve been single for about three years and love it. I really, really do. But I’m not single and dating. I’m just single. I have such power and strength in that. I’m not lonely. There would be a difference if I was single and lonely: 'I really need my partner.'

"I am single and thriving. I feel like I’m working on myself so much and am getting to such a good place that I just don’t want something to disrupt it. Also, I don’t know if it’s just me, but dating today is very scary. I’m not going to meet someone on social media. I’m not checking my DMs. I’m not! And when you go on someone’s Instagram, if it’s a guy, anyone’s corny unless you like them."

The 'Kardashians' star - who split from NBA player Tristan when it was revealed he had also fathered a child with Maralee Nichols - described the dating scene as "awful" and wondered how she would ever be in a position to go on a romantic encounter anyway amid her intense fame.

She said: "It’s awful anywhere. I just can’t imagine I would bring a man that I’m dating around my kids. So then where do I go to date you? I’m not going to a restaurant where there’s paparazzi and everyone’s going to say we’re getting married next week. I’m not going to your home because what if you kill me? You’re not coming to my home — I have kids! And I’m not going to a hotel — that’s presumptuous. So I’m like

What do I do?'"