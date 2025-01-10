Khloe Kardashian has lashed out at "scum" following reports a man was arrested on suspicion of starting a fire close to her family's homes.

The reality TV star and her famous relatives live in the celebrity enclave of Calabasas, California where many people have been forced to flee after a blaze broke out amid a series of devastating wildfires in southern California - and she has now shared her anger over a report stating police are now investigating the Kenneth Fire as a crime.

In a post on Instagram, Khloe wrote: "You sick mother f******! What the f*** is wrong with people?!?! Arson!!!! May you be fully prosecuted!!! What scum!!!"

Khloe shared a report published on Newsnationnow.com which stated officials at the Los Angeles Police Department are investigating whether the blaze was purposefully set and have a suspect - reported to be a male in his 30s - in custody.

LAPD Senior Lead Officer Sean Dinse told NewsNation: "It is being investigated as a crime".

When asked if cops believe the Kenneth Fire was started intentionally, Dinse replied: "At this time, that's what we believe, yes."

The news comes as wildfires have been causing devastation across the state with the city of Los Angeles among the areas affected. At least 10 people have died and thousands have been evacuated while stars including Billy Crystal, Mel Gibson and Paris Hilton have all lost their homes.

Hotel heiress Paris is mourning the loss of her Malibu beach house and revealed she watched the property burn on TV.

She later returned to the charred ruins and admitted she felt grateful to be safe.

In a post on Instagram, Paris wrote: "I’m standing here in what used to be our home, and the heartbreak is truly indescribable.

"When I first saw the news, I was in complete shock - I couldn’t process it. But now, standing here and seeing it with my own eyes, it feels like my heart has shattered into a million pieces."

Paris - who bought the property for $8.4 million in 2021 - posted a video showing the smouldering remains of her home and added: "This house wasn’t just a place to live - it was where we dreamed, laughed, and created the most beautiful memories as a family.

"It was where [son] Phoenix’s little hands made art that I’ll cherish forever, where love and life filled every corner. To see it reduced to ashes … it’s devastating beyond words."