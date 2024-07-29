Khloe Kardashian threw a lavish dinosaur-themed party to celebrate her son Tatum's second birthday.

Khloe Kardashian threw a huge party for her son Tatum's birthday

The 40-year-old reality TV star went all out for her little boy's big day - adding giant dinosaurs to the garden as well as providing a pretend "fossil excavation site", a build-your-own slime station and a dinosaur egg pinata for the young guests at the bash over the weekend (27-28.07.24).

Guests at the bash included Khloe's mum Kris Jenner and sister Kim Kardashian, who was mocked by her sibling for turning up wearing a red carpet-style outfit for the children's party. In a video posted on Instagram, Khloe joked to her sibling: "Wowee, the Golden Globe is here, ladies and gentlemen!"

The party also featured a dinosaur-themed birthday cake, sweet treats in the shape of dinosaur eggs.

'The Kardashians' star Khloe later added a sweet message on Instagram marking her son's big day. She wrote: "How are you two years old already? The expression, 'the days are long, but the years are short' could not be any truer. I feel like we have had a lifetime together yet You are only two years old.

"I know we were destined to be together. I know we have had many moments together before we ever met. The comfort I find in your eyes confirms we’ve known one another before. My precious son, I know you were mine in another lifetime.

"I know this because of the way you look at me. The way we giggle when we stare at one another. The bond you have with your sister."

Khloe - who is also mum to daughter True with her ex Tristan Thompson - added: "I am so proud to be your mommy. So proud of the love and laughter we have in our house. So proud of your beautiful, gentle, polite, intelligent, loving, infectious spirit.

"You light up every single room. There’s no denying that Everyone smiles when they look at you! Especially True she is so proud to call you hers, as am I.

"Happy birthday my sweet handsome boy! You are loved tremendously by this incredible tribe of ours! Always and forever, Mommy loves you."