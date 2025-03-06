Khloe Kardashian's daughter True thinks her parents are married.

The 40-year-old reality star has Dream, six, and two-year-old Tatum with former partner Tristan Thompson and even though they split up after it was revealed that he had also fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, Khloe admitted that her eldest thinks they are still together.

Speaking on the latest episode of 'The Kardashians', she told Malika Hakk: "I've been shedding things that are not serving to me.

"True thinks me and Tristan are married.

"It is the right thing to do, in my opinion; get married and have kids..

"The only thing that bothers me about that would be, I don't want True going through life thinking this is what a marriage is."

"That, oh, you're married to someone and they don't live with you, you never have to kiss them, you don't sleep in the same bed together."

The Good American founder - who was married to Lamar Odom from 2009 until 2016 but never tied the knot with Tristan - would like her children to see her with a husband at some point in time, and does plan to explain the dynamics of her relationships to True in the future but doesn't want them "involved" in any of her issues right now.

She said: "I would like my kids to see me have a husband one day. I would like them to see love and affection and romance. I do want them to have that. When she's older, I can explain it to her. Right now, I believe you do things for your kids because kids should not be involved in adult problems.

"When she found out I didn't go to college, she was very upset."