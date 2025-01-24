Kid Cudi "doesn't feel safe" following a break-in at his Los Angeles home.

Kid Cudi has spoken out following a break-in at his home

The rapper has revealed a man allegedly found a way into his home where he took a shower and helped himself to the star's snacks which prompted the musician to step up his security measures - and he's now hit out at trolls who have been making fun of the incident online.

In a post on X - formerly known as Twitter - Kid Cudi wrote: "Hey, so I wanna clear this up cause I see the Internet's running w things and making jokes and this s*** is not funny.

"The person that broke into my house was a crazed fan that has been stalking me for years with out me knowing. He's been to shows, events I've done in the states and overseas.

"He drove across the country and broke into my house hoping to talk w me about collabing [sic] and ideas he had. There is nothing funny about this. (sic)”

He went on to add: "My privacy was violated, and now I have to protect myself. I don't feel safe now. He rummaged through personal things, my fiance's stuff, took a shower and ate, all while thinking he was actually gonna have a conversation w me. This was an unhinged 34 year old man. Not homeless.

"I'm gonna take some serious security measures to make sure this doesn't happen again.

"I'm not online to see the comments, but word got back to me people are making light of this and its not okay. If I'm standoffish when u [sic] see me in public now, this is why."

TMZ previously reported L.A. County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man at the star's home after he was allegedly spotted on security cameras inside the house.

The report stated the unnamed suspect was taken into custody and booked on charges of felony burglary and theft of utilities and was held on $150,000 bail.