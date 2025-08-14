Kid Cudi feels "sad" about his falling out with Kanye West.

Kid Cudi has slammed his former mentor

The 41-year-old rap star was signed to Kanye's GOOD Music record label back in 2008, but he's now cut ties with Kanye after being hurt "over and over" by his former mentor.

During an appearance on CBS Mornings, Cudi explained: "It’s a sad thing.

"It just will never happen again, you know? And that is the heartbreaking side of things. But hey, I had a lot of things in my life break my heart and I've been able to survive and move past it."

Cudi insists there's no hope a reconciliation between himself and Kanye, 48.

The rapper explained: "He said some things that there's just no coming back from."

In particular, Cudi was angered by some comments that Kanye previously made about Virgil Abloh, the fashion designer, who died in November 2021, aged 41.

Cudi described Kanye's remarks as "evil" and "vile".

He said: "It just made me super angry.

"Virgil was an angel to everyone, there's no coming back from that, man. Like, I'm done with you, and it breaks my heart, because I loved Kanye, you know? I really loved him, he was a part of my life changing."

Cudi believes Kanye has changed markedly in recent years, with the rapper admitting that he no longer recognises his former friend and mentor.

Cudi - whose real name is Scott Mescudi - said: "At some point, he was a really good friend, but the man that he has become, I just don't know that guy anymore. I don't know that version of him, and it's really heartbreaking."

Cudi and Kanye clashed on social media back in 2022, when Kim Kardashian, Kanye's ex-wife, was dating Cudi's showbiz pal Pete Davidson.

At the time, Kanye wrote on X: "Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he’s friends with you know who."

Cudi then took to social media to issue a reply, accusing Kanye of lying to the public.

He wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "We talked weeks ago about this. You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain’t no friend. BYE. (sic)"