Kieran Culkin says he is trying not to 'pay attention to his nerves' ahead of his return to Broadway

The 42-year-old actor is heading to The Great White Way to star in 'Glengarry Glen Ross' at The Palace Theatre from mid-March and admitted that he is "just trying to put it off mentally" because, in the end, he just wants to do a good job.

He told People: "I wonder if it's excitement.

"What's going through my body? Yeah, there's nerves, I guess, but I'm not paying attention.

"I've just been trying to put it off mentally. All I know is it is a really good, really well-written play, and as long as we don't do anything drastic to f*** it up, it should be good."

The 'Succession' star is just concerned that when it comes to treading the boards in the classic play - which is set at a Chicago real estate office and follows four employees as they try to sell worthless properties - he may "misinterpret" the script.

He said: "I don't want to misinterpret the words. Or make wild choices that just don’t fit. That's all, it's just not worrying and doing the work."

The last time Kieran appeared on Broadway was in 2014, in which he starred in a revival of 'This Is Our Youth' opposite Michael Cera, and he recently recalled swapping out a fake marijuana pot for the real thing as he thought it was a "good prank" to play.

He told The Guardian: "I’m like, ‘I thought this was a good prank. I’m stupid. Oh my God, I’m so sorry.’ But actually, they loved it. Mark [Ruffalo] says, ‘I haven’t smoked pot in 10 years; the second half’s going to be so much fun.’ There was this other actor who had never smoked pot in her life. She goes, ‘Is this what being high is? This is lovely.’ And then Phyllis Newman comes in and goes, ‘I haven’t smoked pot since the 1960s. Thank you, darling.’

“Then the stage manager comes stomping in and goes, ‘I don’t care whose it is, or what happened, but Kieran, give me the joint. I sheepishly handed her the roach and she said, ‘Ruin your life on your own time.."