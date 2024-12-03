Kiernan Shipka doesn't take fame "too seriously".

The 25-year-old actress became known around the world when she took on the role of Sally Draper in 'Mad Men' almost 20 years ago and admitted when asked about the "rumour mill" that can come with being a celebrity that she has developed an ability to ignore "certain things" that may be said about her.

She told Cosmopolitan: "Not taking it too seriously is my honest answer. I know what comes with the territory. Being public-facing, there’s going to be discourse about you in multiple different directions. It’s knowing how to not internalize certain things that aren’t going to make your day better. It might be something I’ve built up and calloused over time just because I’ve been doing this for 18 and a half years now."

The former 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' star - who made her debut on television at the age of just five months in an episode of 'ER' - also explained that while "some stuff" can still bother her, she tries not to pay "too much" attention to begin with and has made a strict rule with herself to never search her own name on the internet.

She said: "And I’m not perfect, by the way. Some stuff still can get in there, but I think I just don’t pay too much mind to things that aren’t really happening in my real life. I love my friends, I love the relationships I have in my life, and I love what I do. My real life is so good that the other stuff is funny, but I don’t really think about it.

I also have a pretty clear, 'Kiernan, don’t google yourself' boundary