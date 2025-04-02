Kim Delaney will not face charges following her recent arrest on suspicion of felony assault.

A representative for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office confirmed the move after the ‘NYPD Blue’ actress, 63, was taken into custody on 29 March following an alleged domestic incident involving her husband, James Morgan, 65.

Kim was arrested at her home in Los Angeles at 10.15am local time, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department's inmate information website.

James was also arrested on a charge of misdemeanor domestic violence.

A spokesperson for the Marina del Rey Sheriff’s Station confirmed the arrests the following day.

On 1 April, Kim appeared in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

But a spokesperson for the district attorney’s office said: “The L.A. District Attorney’s Office declined to file charges against Kim Delaney and James Morgan due to insufficient evidence.”

Court records show she was released from custody at 10.45am that same day without a formal criminal complaint.

According to TMZ, which first reported the arrest, law enforcement sources described the incident that led to the arrests as a “heated argument that turned physical”.

Paramedics were called to assess potential injuries before Kim and James were taken into custody.

Kim, best known for her roles in ‘NYPD Blue’ and ‘Army Wives’, has previously shared images of James on her Instagram.

In January, she posted a picture of him kissing her cheek with the caption: “#love always wins! Let’s keep this love and kindness with each other through these uncertain times!”

The couple married on October 11, 2022, but Kim filed for divorce five months later.

Court documents reviewed by The Los Angeles Times show she also sought a temporary restraining order against James for alleged domestic violence.

But the order was not extended, as no one appeared in court to formalize it in May 2023.

Additionally, their divorce case was removed from the court calendar after Kim failed to appear for a June 2023 hearing related to the dissolution of the marriage.