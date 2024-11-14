Kim Kardashian says she is "basically raising four kids by myself".

Kim Kardashian is speaking out on raising her children solo

The 44-year-old Skims founder - who has North, 11, Saint, eight, Chicago, six, and Psalm, five, with her ex-husband Kanye West - fears being judged for admitting to struggling as a single parent because she has the resources to get help with nannies.

Appearing on Zoe Winkler’s 'What the Winkler?' podcast, Kim began: "I think you and I’ve mostly connected on parenting.

“And judgment, and feeling like sometimes you’re in this alone, even though we have great support systems and we have people around us.”

The reality star then admitted: “But sometimes in the middle of the night, when they’re all sleeping in your bed kicking you and crying and waking up — it’s not something that I talk about a lot because I feel like there is always a lot of judgment or people always will jump to the, ‘Oh, but you have the resources to have nannies and to have help.’ And I just think that no matter what kind of help I have, I’m basically raising four kids by myself.”

Kim, like most mothers, is in charge of the school run, which can be hectic.

She said: “I mean even carpool this morning, I had five kids that I had to take.

“And everyone wants to leave at, like, different times or wants different stuff. And I feel like I’m at, like, a pit stop of a race car driver.”

The 'Kardashians' star filed for divorce from controversial rapper Kanye, 47, in 2021 after six years of marriage.

Kim and Kanye have had differing opinions when it comes to raising their brood, including over social media use and schools.

Earlier this year, the 'Stronger' hitmaker publicly called for his ex-wife to remove their children from their "fake school for celebrities".

Kanye is now married to 29-year-old Yeezy architectural designer Bianca Censori, whom he wed in 2022 under a confidential marriage license.