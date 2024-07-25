Kim Kardashian ended a relationship with a mystery ex-boyfriend when they "got in the way" of her plans.

The 43-year-old reality superstar - who emerged in the public eye as a stylist for hotel heiress Paris Hilton in the early 2000s before shooting to superstardom on 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' shortly after - did not name the ex-boyfriend in question but admitted that if she is ever told tole

Speaking during the season finale of 'The Kardashians' that was released on Thursday (25.07.24), she explained: "When someone tells me not to do something that I planned on, I physically get, like, ‘You’re getting in my way and I will bulldoze whatever is in my way because you’re not going to tell me to change my schedule.

"I feel like that’s how I would get in relationships. Like when [redacted] would tell me, 'You work so much, why don’t you just take a week off?' I’m like, ‘Get out of here! That was the beginning of the end."

The SKIMS founder - who has North, 11, Saint, eight, Chicago, six, and five-year-old Psalm with ex-husband Kanye West - recently opened up about the time that she was robbed at gunpoint in her Paris hotel room in 2016 during an episode of her reality show as she explained to her younger sister Khloe, 40, that a therapist concluded that she had become "desensitized" to trauma in the years since she achieved global fame. #

She said: "I met with a therapist and she was like, 'You think calm is your superpower. I think you are so desensitized to trauma that you are literally frozen in fight-or-flight.

"It saved my life but I think I let it get too calm to where people can take advantage of my calmness—or I'm just turning into a full robot with no emotion."