Kim Kardashian has been reflecting on the end of her marriage to Kanye West

The 44-year-old star's divorce from the controversial rapper was finalised in 2022 after eight years of marriage and she admits that the "circumstances" surrounding the end of the marriage amid Kanye's mental health troubles were tough to take.

Speaking to sister Khloe Kardashian - who recently saw her ex-husband Lamar Odom for the first time in nine years - on the latest episode of 'The Kardashians', Kim said: "When you don’t foresee something happening that really changes a person’s personality and then they’re not the same person and you can’t ever get that person back, but you can’t live with the new person. I get it."

The reality star continued: "It’s tougher when you don’t want your marriage to end off of personal reasons but circumstances change that force your marriage to end.

"When you weren’t planning on that and that’s not really the outcome you want but there’s no other option, I think it makes it harder to get over."

Meanwhile, Khloe admits that she got married to former basketball star Lamar "way too quickly" but still "wouldn't change a thing" about the union - which lasted between 2009 and 2016 but ended amid the sports star's problems with drug addiction.

The 40-year-old star said: "That was the love of my life. And if it wasn’t for drugs, I know we would still be married 'til today.

"I know I picked the right person at that time. None of us knew he was on drugs until it was at least a year in. That’s what was so terrifying."