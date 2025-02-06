Kim Kardashian feels "really conflicted" about her daughter's burgeoning career.

The 44-year-old star has adopted the "momager" role for North, her 11-year-old daughter, but Kim has admitted to having mixed feelings about her career.

In a new clip from 'The Kardashians' - which has been shared with PEOPLE - Kim says: "I thought I was busy before. North, me having to be her momager right now is crazy. It’s just, it was not on my list. It was not on my bingo card for this year."

Managing North's career has already proven to be more time-consuming for Kim than she imagined.

The brunette beauty - who also has Saint, nine, Chicago, seven, and Psalm, five, with ex-husband Kanye West - said: "If she has a shoot, I have to be there all day, so it’s like her or me."

Kim admitted that she's struggled to find a healthy balance in recent months.

She shared: "I’m really conflicted on my daughter’s career, so we’re going to talk about that soon.

"I just really want to make sure that everything’s really well balanced. All of the work experiences are balanced out with just enough fun life experiences. I just want balance."

In 2024, North starred as Young Simba in a production of 'The Lion King', while she also featured on Kanye's 'Talking / Once Again'.

Meanwhile, a source has claimed that Kim is "very much focused on being a mom" for the time being.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - who dated comedian Pete Davidson between November 2021 and August 2022 - is simply too busy with her family to really think about dating anyone.

The source told PEOPLE: "She's not even dating anyone now. It's all about work and the kids."