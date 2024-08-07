Kim Kardashian has applied for a restraining order against a man she claims attempted to gain access to her home.

The 43-year-old reality TV star has filed court documents asking for an order of protection to keep Melvin Jeffery Conley, 32, away from her and her family amid claims he attempted to "jump the fence" at her mansion in Malibu, California.

According to TMZ.com the documents claim Conley also showed up at the home of her mum Kris Jenner claiming to be Kim's "longterm manager" and a player for basketball team the Toronto Raptors telling security guards he had an appointment to see Kim that day.

In the paperwork, Kim claims to have been caused "worry, concern and severe emotional distress" with TMZ adding the star stated her home is "not easy to find nor publicised and it shows the lengths he is willing to go to make contact with her and her kids".

The documents also suggest Kim was warned about Conley by her 'American Horror Story' co-star Emma Roberts, who was granted a five-year restraining order against him earlier this year.

The outlet states Conley was previously accused of breaking into Emma's home back in May and calling the actress from the property's landline phone.

The paperwork suggests Emma told Kim she'd been warned Conley was trying to make contact with 'The Kardashians' star and her children.

In Emma's previous court filing, she claimed she was "living in fear that [Conley] is going to try and come back to her home".

She was granted a restraining order protecting both her and her three-year-old son.

The order bans Conley from coming within 100 yards of her and her son, as well as their home, her work and his school at any point during the next five years.