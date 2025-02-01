Kim Kardashian has "a list" of dating must-haves.

Kim Kardashian has revealed her dating red flags

The 44-year-old beauty - who was married to rap star Kanye West between 2014 and 2022 - has admitted to being very particular about who she dates, and Kim has even revealed one of her dating "red flags".

During an appearance on 'The World's First Podcast', Kim shared: "My absolute red flag is just when someone doesn’t treat other people - even when no one is watching - with respect. No matter who they are, what they do."

Kim - who has Psalm, five, Chicago, seven, Saint, nine, and North, 11, with Kanye - also acknowledged that she's looking for a "very secure person".

Asked what she's looking for in a future partner, the brunette beauty replied: "How long do you have?

"They have to really understand my life and be OK with that. They’re going to have to understand my kids, and their background, and where they came from.

"It must not be easy coming into my life. They have to be a very secure person. I want our morals and values to really align."

Last year, a source claimed that Kim is "very much focused on being a mom".

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - who dated comedian Pete Davidson between November 2021 and August 2022 - is simply too busy with her family to really think about dating anyone.

A source told PEOPLE: "She's not even dating anyone now. It's all about work and the kids."

Kim is firmly focused on her family life and her various business interests, which includes her Skims clothing brand.

As a result, Kim doesn't consider finding love to be an immediate priority.

The insider explained: "Although she has help, it's still a lot of work for her to balance and coordinate everything."