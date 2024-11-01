Kim Kardashian has seemingly taken down her son's YouTube account after he shared two anti-Kamala Harris videos.

The 44-year-old reality superstar - who has North, 11, Saint, eight, Chicago, six, and five-year-old Psalm with ex-husband Kanye West - allowed her second child launch a social media presence in September amid a lengthy string of rules he had to abide by, but earlier this week, @TheGoatSaint was removed from the video-sharing platform.

Before the account was deleted, Saint had shared one video which featured 'Saved by the Bell' characters appearing on screen saying "dumb", "stupid", "crazy", and "dangerous" as the US Vice President's photo appeared in the background, and another one in which the presidential candidate's picture appeared on the bottom of a cartoon character's shoe as they said: "I stepped in s***."

When looking for Saint's account on YouTube now, a message appears which reads: “This page isn’t available. Sorry about that. Try searching for something else."

Kim revealed in September that she had "finally allowed" her eldest boy to launch an account on the platform, but compiled a strict list of rules for his posts first.

The 'Kardashians' star shared the handwritten contract on her Instagram Story and wrote: "Saint signed a solid contract for his YouTube Channel. He better not breach."

The document - which was signed by Saint - acknowledged the youngster “agreed to follow mom’s rules.”

It stated: “I am not allowed to comment any personal family information. I am not allowed to film any personal information. I am not allowed to film while North is recording music.”

Kim's caption then obscured the next few sentences, but it then continued: “I must show my mom or guardian all videos before I post them. I give permission to any grown up if mom says to delete my video for any reason.”

And if Saint breaches the terms, the youngster's stint on the video platform could be up.

The contract concluded: "If I don't listen to all of the rules, mom could make my page private or delete my account."