Kim Kardashian has signed a first-look deal with Disney’s 20th Television to develop scripted shows.

The reality TV veteran, 43, signed up after she starred in the most recent season of FX’s ‘American Horror Story’ and shot the forthcoming Hulu legal drama ‘All’s Fair’, both of which are produced by the entertainment giant and 58-year-old writer-director Ryan Murphy.

As part of her first-look deal, the mother-of-four will be teaming up with her friend La La Anthony, 42, and ‘Black-ish’ creator Kenya Barris, 50, for a show based on La La’s best-selling tome ‘The Love Playbook: Rules for Love, Sex and Happiness’.

The show, which Deadline says is already under development, is called ‘Group Chat’, with Kenya reportedly creating the show and La La – real name Alani Nicole Vázquez – set to star.

Kim said in a statement about her latest career move: “I’m incredibly interested in telling stories that are personal, complicated, relevant, from my own experiences and those familiar to me.

“I had a front row seat to working with the exceptional team at 20th Television during ‘American Horror Story: Delicate’, and I’m so excited to dive into developing my first wave of television projects with the team led by Karey Burke and Eric Schrier, and to continue working alongside Craig Erwich and his entire group at Hulu and Disney.”

Disney Television Group president Craig and 20th TV boss Karey added: “Kim is a multi-hyphenate in every sense of the word, who has her finger on the pulse of the zeitgeist while simultaneously helping to define it.

“Her success in television with our teams – from ‘The Kardashians’ to ‘American Horror Story: Delicate’ – coupled with her ability to capture the imaginations of millions, puts her in the unique position to develop and produce stories that will undoubtedly pierce the culture.”