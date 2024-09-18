Kim Kardashian has shared new photographs of her brood as they return for a new school year.

Kim and Kanye West's brood looked all grown up as they headed back to school

The Skims founder's four children with ex-husband Kanye West - North, 11, Saint, eight, Chicago, six, and Psalm, five - posed for snaps in their uniforms with the two girls donning matching navy blue polo shirts and matching tartan skirts and the boys in more casual attire of shorts and shirts whilst the eldest boy donned a grey hoodie.

Kim captioned the Instagram carousel: "school daze are upon us. (sic)"

The 'Kardashians' star marking her brood's return to school comes after she spoke about the "struggle" of parenting a child with dyslexia.

The 43-year-old reality star re-posed Lauren Sánchez' appearance on 'The View' where she spoke about penning her book 'The Fly Who Flew to Space', despite suffering from the learning disability, and to emphasise as her daughter North also has dyslexia.

Kim posted to her Instagram Story: "I'm reposting this not bc she's my friend and I love her, but because every mom who has struggled with their kids with dyslexia or any learning difference needs to hear that it will be okay. (sic)"

North revealed her diagnosis during a TikTok livestream last year.

She said: "Guys, I have dyslexia. Do you even know what that is?"

Kim responded: "Northie, you sure are spilling the tea on here," and later asked her to end the livestream, saying "you are just saying way too much. I purposely don't talk about stuff that you are going through".

Meanwhile, North previously revealed she is already thinking about being a businesswoman like her parents and is eyeing taking over their respective businesses, Yeezy and Skims, one day.

In her first solo cover interview with i-D magazine last year, she said: “One day I want to own Yeezy and Skims, and I want to be a business owner."

Until then, she'd like to earn some pocket money walking dogs to pay for her art tools.

She said: “When I’m, like, 13, I want to walk dogs, to make money to buy art supplies, because everything around here is so expensive."

North told the outlet her biggest style iconic is herself.

She added: "I love doing hair and I got to do my own edges for this shoot."