Kim Kardashian felt "a little bit desperate" when she had a major psoriasis flare-up before the Met Gala.

Kim Kardashian at the 2022 Met Gala

The Skims founder has spoken openly about her struggle with the condition - which sees an overactive immune system cause skin cells to multiply too quickly, leading to inflamed, red patches - and she was concerned in the lead up to the 2022 fashion extravaganza after an outbreak "covered [her] face".

Speaking to 'SHE MD' podcast hosts Mary Alice Haney and Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi, she said: “It's only this one spot [on my face] that will itch.

"And it will really, really itch when it does."

"When I started to get a little bit desperate was when it started to cover my face, and there was a spot really close to my eye, and it would just burn a little bit.

“I remember I had the Met Ball coming up that week and it was covering my face.”

The 43-year-old beauty - who famously wore Marilyn Monroe's dress to the 2022 Met Gala - admitted it occurred at a time when she was "going through a lot", likely referencing the public feud between her ex-husband Kanye West and then-boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Mary Alice asked: “Was that stress-related? I can imagine that something's causing that. Because had that happened before on your face?”

Kim replied: “It hadn't, no. I'm trying to think of what I was going through at that time. There's a lot I could say.

“[But] I think I manage my stress pretty well, so it's shocking to me."

The 'Kardashians' star's make-up artist managed to cover up the flare and no one noticed her skin struggles on the red carpet.

She said: “We did put on concealer. And I remember him vividly saying, ‘It's so crazy that your makeup is holding really well on it.’ So he wasn't concerned.

“Sometimes I get super insecure about it and I put body make-up on. And sometimes I'm just like, I really don't care.

"For the Met Gala] I was doing everything I could possibly do at that time.”