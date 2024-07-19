Kim Kardashian's son has vitiligo.

Kim Kardashian's son diagnosed with vitiligo

The 43-year-old reality TV star suffers from the skin condition psoriasis and revealed she has passed it on to her son in the form of another autoimmune condition vitiligo, which destroys pigmentation and creates white patches of skin.

Speaking on the 'SHE MD' podcast, Kim - who has sons Saint, eight, and Psalm, five, and daughters North, 11, and Chicago, six, with former husband Kanye West - said: "It came from my mom [and] went to me. And I passed it on in a different form to my son, who has vitiligo very mildly.

"I didn’t know anything about it. But having to learn about it and figuring out where it came from and that it’s hereditary and just learning more and being able to share that [has been a blessing]".

Kim did not specify which of her sons has vitiligo but said it is "under control".

She also shared that her children have "a little bit of eczema".

Kim has spoken openly about her struggle with psoriasis - which sees an overactive immune system cause skin cells to multiply too quickly, leading to inflamed, red patches - and previously revealed she felt "a little bit desperate" when she had a major flare-up before the Met Gala in 2022.

Speaking to 'SHE MD' podcast hosts Mary Alice Haney and Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi, she said: “It's only this one spot [on my face] that will itch.

"And it will really, really itch when it does.

"When I started to get a little bit desperate was when it started to cover my face, and there was a spot really close to my eye, and it would just burn a little bit.

“I remember I had the Met Ball coming up that week and it was covering my face.”

Mary Alice asked: “Was that stress-related? I can imagine that something's causing that. Because had that happened before on your face?”

Kim replied: “It hadn't, no. I'm trying to think of what I was going through at that time. There's a lot I could say.

“[But] I think I manage my stress pretty well, so it's shocking to me."

The 'Kardashians' star's make-up artist managed to cover up the flare and no one noticed her skin struggles on the red carpet.

She said: “We did put on concealer. And I remember him vividly saying, ‘It's so crazy that your makeup is holding really well on it.’ So he wasn't concerned.

“Sometimes I get super insecure about it and I put body make-up on. And sometimes I'm just like, I really don't care.

"For the Met Gala I was doing everything I could possibly do at that time.”