Kim Kardashian made her eight-year-old son sign an "extensive contract" before allowing him to set up a YouTube channel.

The 43-year-old beauty - who has North, 11, Saint, eight, Chicago, six, and five-year-old Psalm with ex-husband Kanye West - has "finally allowed" her eldest boy to launch an account on the platform, but compiled a strict list of rules for his posts first.

The 'Kardashians' star shared the handwritten contract on her Instagram Story and wrote: "Saint signed a solid contract for his YouTube Channel. He better not breach."

The document - which was signed by Saint - acknowledged the youngster “agreed to follow mom’s rules.”

It stated: “I am not allowed to comment any personal family information. I am not allowed to film any personal information. I am not allowed to film while North is recording music.”

Kim's caption then obscured the next few sentences, but it then continued: “I must show my mom or guardian all videos before I post them. I give permission to any grown up if mom says to delete my video for any reason.”

And if Saint breaches the terms, the youngster's stint on the video platform could be up.

The contract concluded: "If I don't listen to all of the rules, mom could make my page private or delete my account."

The Skims founder urged her followers to follow her son on YouTube.

She also shared a screenshot of his account, @TheGoatSaint, and wrote: "I have finally allowed aSaint to have a YouTube Channel after signing an extensive contract! Lol Please Subscribe!!! (sic)"

Kim and former husband Kanye previously disagreed over her granting North permission to use TikTok in 2022.

But the following year, the reality star insisted co-parenting was a matter of "trial and error".

She told Time magazine: “She loves making slime videos and doing her little hair tutorials.

“I will fight for her to be creative.”