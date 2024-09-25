Kim Porter's children have slammed "horrific theories" surrounding her death.

Kim Porter and Sean 'Diddy' Combs' kids have blasted recent speculation

The model-turned-actress died of pneumonia in November 2018 but in the wake of her former partner Sean 'Diddy' Combs' arrest on sex trafficking charges, rumours have spread that her passing was linked to the rap mogul's alleged misconduct, with another of her ex-boyfriends, Albert Joseph Brown aka Al B. Sure! calling for an investigation into her death.

However, Kim and Diddy's children, Christian, 26, and 18-year-old twins D'Lila and Jessie, as well as their half-brother Quincy Brown - whose father is Albert - have now released a statement blasting the speculation.

They wrote: “We have seen so many hurtful and false rumours circulating about our parents, Kim Porter and Sean Combs’ relationship, as well as about our mom’s tragic passing, that we feel the need to speak out...

“Our lives were shattered when we lost our mother.

"She was our world, and nothing has been the same since she passed. While it has been incredibly difficult to reconcile how she could be taken from us too soon, the cause of her death has long been established. There was no foul play.

"Grief is a lifelong process, and we ask that everyone respect our request for peace as we continue to cope with her loss every day.

“We are deeply saddened that the world has made a spectacle of what has been the most tragic event of our lives. Our mother should be remembered for the beautiful, strong, kind, and loving woman she was. Her memory should not be tainted by horrific conspiracy theories.

“We ask that everyone please respect our mother, Kim Porter, and hold her legacy in high regard so that she may rest in peace. It’s what she deserves. We love you and miss you Mommy. Quincy, Christian, Jessie and D’Lila.”

And although a book was released earlier this month titled 'KIM’S LOST WORDS: A Journey for Justice, From the Other Side', which was supposedly on a hard drive Kim sent to record producer Chris Todd and then published under the pseudonym Jamal T. Millwood, her kids insisted she never wrote a memoir.

They said in the statement: “Claims that our mom wrote a book are simply untrue. She did not, and anyone claiming to have a manuscript is misrepresenting themselves. Additionally, please understand that any so-called ‘friend’ speaking on behalf of our mom or her family is not a friend, nor do they have her best interests at heart.”