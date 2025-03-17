Kimberly Stewart is pregnant.

Kimberly Stewart is pregnant

The 45-year-old model - who is the daughter of rocker Sir Rod Stewart and his second ex-wife Alana - took to Instagram on Sunday (16.03.25) to share a photo in which she showed off her growing bump in a fitted floral dress.

She captioned the post: "Baby boy coming soon [blue heart emoji] (sic)"

Kimberly - who also has 13-year-old daughter Delilah with former partner Benicio Del Toro - didn't share any other information, including the father of her unborn child, and turned off comments on the post.

Her stepmother, Lady Penny Lancaster - who married Rod in 2007 - shared one of the photos on her own Instagram Story and captioned her post: "So happy you're becoming a mom again."

'Maggie May' hitmaker Rod - who, as well as Kimberly, is also dad to Sarah, 61, Sean, 44, Ruby, 37, Renee, 32 and Liam, 23, from previous relationships, as well as his two youngest sons Alastair, 19, and Aiden, 14, with wife Penny - and he's admitted he has a particularly laid back approach to parenting but insists it seems to have worked out well because none of them have gone off the rails.

He told Haute Living magazine: "I'm very lenient with them. None have gotten into any serious trouble. A couple dabbled with drugs, but that’s all done now. I'm very proud of them all ... I don't think I'm as strict with my kids as my mum and dad - especially my dad - were."

Rod had Sarah with his ex Susannah Boffey but she was raised by adoptive parents, while Kimberly and son Sean are from his marriage to Alana Stewart. Ruby's mother is his ex-girlfriend Kelly Emberg and Renee and Liam are from Rod's marriage to Rachel Hunter.