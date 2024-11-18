King Charles has been urged to "push for the release of the British X Files".

Mark Christopher Lee delivering a letter to Buckingham Palace

The 76-year-old monarch should ask for a political briefing on extra-terrestrial life from UK politicians and press for any material to be made public, 'The King Of UFOs' filmmaker Mark Christopher Lee has suggested.

Mark - whose film examines the royal family's links in UFOs and the paranormal - said: "King Charles could ask for a briefing by his ministers on UFOs and discreetly enquire about what is in the so called X Files and find out what the truth is.

"From making this film we know that the king has a huge interest in UFO and other worldly matters.

"The king should use his position top push for the release of the British X Files - the public deserves to know the truth."

And the filmmaker has also suggested UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer should have UFO hearings in parliament, similar to meetings in the US congress.

He said: "This is not fringe conspiracy theories anymore. The UK's politicians need to take this seriously. The public deserves to know the truth. We are closer than ever to finding evidence of intelligent life in our galaxy - are we prepared for first contact? This will create a new galactic era of politics - Exo politics and will need new thinking.

"UFOs or UAPs as they are now known are taken very seriously in the US both by notable scientists such as Prof Avi Loeb from Harvard and by politicians, with both Republican and Democrats calling for the US Government to release the truth about UFOs. We need the same in the UK scientists and politicians need to step up - there is something unidentified in the skies that people are seeing all over the world it's not a jokey thing anymore."

Mark's new film, 'The Rendelsham UFO - The British Roswell', will look at evidence of a UFO landing on UK soil and alleges the truth was covered up by the British government.

It is due for release next month, while 'The King of UFOs' is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Tubi.