Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons' son had a serious health scare

The 43-year-old actress and her husband Jesse Plemons had initially rented a house in the city with their sons Ennis, seven, and James, four, while she was filming The Entertainment System Is Down, but their plans had to change when their youngest boy fell very ill.

While Kirsten declined to share any details but stressed everyone is fine now, Jesse, 37, and the boys returned to Los Angeles, leaving the Virgin Suicides star alone in Budapest for months, a situation she compared to the movie Final Destination.

She explained to Town and Country magazine: "Where you’re imagining all the things that could go wrong, worst case scenarios happening to your child.

“I have never seen that movie. But I know the concept. That’s how it feels to be a mother at times.”

Despite the stressful time for them all, Kristen admitted James' health issues "brought us together as a family in such a deeper way.”

And soon, the family are heading for the Bahamas after promising to take their sons on vacation “anywhere James wanted to go.”

The youngster told his parents: “I want to go to a beach where my sandcastle won’t wash away.”

The Power of the Dog actress can next be seen in Roofman, and though she is delighted with the movie, she couldn't help but check her phone during one screening as she wanted to keep an eye on her family.

She admitted: “I wanted to make sure everything was okay."

Despite her years of Hollywood success, Kirsten insisted her life isn't as glamorous as people might think.

She laughed: "I drive a Volvo with two car seats in the back. It’s our adult car.

"[Jesse drives] his family’s old Lexus - with no car seats.”

Kirsten previously admitted she rarely gets any time to herself as a result of having two young children.

She told People magazine: “When everyone is asleep, and I can watch the shows I want like ‘The Bachelor’.

“But honestly not even a shower is sacred at this point. Nothing is.”

The Virgin Suicides star added when asked to describe her last “perfect” day off: “When you have two kids, you never have a day off.

“Right now it’s being on a plane with no Wi-Fi. And people bring you food. That feels like a spa day for a mom.”