The 66-year-old singer - best known for her hit singles 'I Kissed A Girl' and 'Supermodel - passed away on Thursday (01.05.25) following a blaze at a property in Minneapolis. The cause of the fire has yet to be revealed by officials have reportedly launched an investigation.

Jill's manager, John Porter, told Variety in a statement: "Jill Sobule was a force of nature and human rights advocate whose music is woven into our culture.

"I was having so much fun working with her. I lost a client and a friend today. I hope her music, memory and legacy continue to live on and inspire others."

The star's attorney, Ken Hertz, added: "Jill wasn’t just a client. She was family to us. She showed up for every birth, every birthday, and every holiday.

"She performed at our daughter’s wedding, and I was her ‘tech’ when she performed by Zoom from our living room (while living with us) during the pandemic."

The singer had been due to perform at Swallow Hill Music’s Tuft Theater in Denver, Colorado on Friday night (02.05.25) with her show 'Jill Sobule presents: Songs From F*** 7th Grade More' and the venue released a statement confirming the concert will be replaced by a "free, informal gathering" to honour her memory.

The statement read: "We are terribly saddened to share the news that Jill Sobule passed away yesterday.

"Jill was a beloved member of the Swallow Hill community, and we know she will be sorely missed. Instead of the concert that was planned for tomorrow night, we will host a free, informal gathering in Jill’s honor at Swallow Hill, from 7:30 – 9:00PM. All are welcome to attend.

"We send our heartfelt condolences to all who knew her, and all who were moved, inspired, and entertained by her wonderful songs."

Jill released her debut album 'Things Here Are Different' in 1990 and she later shot to fame when her single 'I Kissed a Girl' stormed the charts in 1995.

Another song 'Supermodel' also became a hit after featuring on the soundtrack to 1995 film 'Clueless'.

She released eight studio albums over the years, while she also toured with toured with Richard Barone as 'The Richard and Jill Show', played with Lloyd Cole's band The Negatives, appeared in 2004 film 'Mind The Gap', contributed music to Nickelodeon show 'Unfabulous' and performed a show with Julia Sweeney called 'Jill and Julia'.

One of her most recent projects was working on an off-Broadway show called 'From F*** 7th Grade' which ran between 2022 and 2024 and was nominated for a Drama Desk Award.

However, Jill later insisted she had no ill feelings towards the singer for using the same song title.

In a piece written for the Huffington Post, Jill explained: "I may be a touch cynical about the business, but I have never really been angry or had ill feelings towards Katy herself.

"I was actually in a small way happy to not be the ‘Kissed a Girl’ girl anymore ... [I hope her fans are] okay with the title of my brand new song, ‘I Kissed a Girl ...First' ... Wink."