Kit Harington feels he's finally being recognised for his acting "talent" - rather than his good looks.

The 37-year-old actor - who is best known for playing Jon Snow in 'Game of Thrones' - believes he's entering a new phase of his career, and that people are finally starting to recognise his acting talents.

Kit - who is married to actress and former co-star Rose Leslie - told GQ Hype: "If you've been the young male lead in something [like 'Thrones'], and you could argue that I got given that opportunity because of my appearance, the worry is that that's all your worth is. And for me, the older I get, the more that drops away.

"The more I get to accept [that] no, I'm an actor. And I've been around for a while. And I'm still working. And so at some point, I have to accept that might have something to do with my talent as well."

Meanwhile, Kit previously revealed that he loved married life, describing it as "great".

The actor and Rose tied the knot in 2018, and although it hasn't really changed their relationship very much, Kit feels excited about their future together.

Asked if marriage has changed his life, he told Empire magazine: "Not really. I love stability. You know, I knew I wanted to do this - we knew we wanted to do this. We had a great day.

"And you can suddenly go off and get on with so much more in life now. You know, that's done. That's my wife. I'm her husband. That box is ticket, right?

"Let's get on as a partnership and make a life together. It's great."