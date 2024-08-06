Kit Harington is "missing" his family after his baby girl "just took her first steps".

The 'Game of Thrones' actor welcomed his daughter into the world in June 2023 with wife and former co-star Rose Leslie - with whom he has a three-year-old son - and he has reflected on his life away from his work as a big screen star.

He told Extra: "My little girl just took her first steps the other day. I’m doing a play in London and I’m missing them a lot.

“I have a boy and a girl now. I couldn’t be more blessed.

“They are the most beautiful children in every single way. They are just gorgeous.”

Kit and Rose confirmed the birth of their daughter last summer but are yet to reveal the names of either of their kids.

His spokesperson simply told PageSix.com in July 2023: "They’re delighted to have welcomed a little girl into the family."

The 'Eternals' actor admitted in March he and Rose had been more "practical" with her second pregnancy, whereas they took a more "romantic" view of parenthood when they were expecting their son.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "We're really practical about it at the moment. And actually, almost too practical.

"With our first child there was so, sort of romantic, for one of a better word, and this other one we're like, 'Right, okay, let's get.' We know how efficient we have to be. Let's get down to parenting.

"My mum says that she never remembers us being little kids or the early parenting much, because you're so present in it. And I think that's what kids allow you to be, is incredibly present in the moment, 'cause you've got no choice."

The 'Extrapolations' actor joked his son is going to get the "shock of his life" when there's a new baby in the house but he thinks the tot will eventually make a "great older brother".

He said: "I don't know if he's really conceptually understood anything yet. He's about to get the shock of his life.

"He's just loving life. My boy loves life. He charges around, and I think he's going to be a great older brother. It's just really exciting."