Julianne Hough felt insecure during her relationship with Ryan Seacrest.

Julianne Hough has opened up about her love struggles

The 36-year-old dancer dated Ryan, 49, for three years, but Julianne always feared that people thought she was with the TV star for the wrong reasons.

During an appearance on the 'Armchair Expert' podcast, Julianne shared: "The rug was swept up from underneath me, and I was just flying, and I was experiencing things that I didn't even know existed.

"But then I had this insecurity that I was like, 'I don't ever want anybody to think that I'm with him for this reason.'"

Julianne doesn't know if she's "ever truly been in love with someone".

However, she's always entered into relationships with good intentions.

She explained: "What I've realised over the years is I don't know if I've ever truly been in love with someone, but I have loved the feeling of being loved. And so let me be what that needs to be so that I can be loved.

"And then because I'm so filled with love from someone, of course I love you. I love everyone. I've been in love with everybody I've ever dated, but have I? I don't wanna over-analyse it because every person I've also dated has been a very good person."

Julianne dated Ryan between 2010 and 2013, and the dancer admitted to being surprised by the public's reaction to their break-up.

She recalled: "I remember when I decided to break things off, I had a lot of these Brentwood moms and producers in that world that were like, ‘What are you doing?’"