Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have asked police to step up patrols near their house.

The couple - who own multiple properties across Southern California - reportedly contacted law enforcement services earlier in the week asking them to keep a closer eye on their marital abode.

Sources told TMZ the pair had made the request due to past trespassers who have made their way into their grounds, though there isn't a specific current threat they are concerned about.

Instead, Kourtney and Travis hope the additional police visibility will act as a deterrent.

Police told the outlet that anyone can ask for extra patrols in their area and deputies will try and fulfill the request.

Meanwhile, Travis recently revealed he and Kourtney, 45, are committed to keeping their 11-month-old son Rocky "out of the spotlight".

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, the Blink-182 drummer said: "Unfortunately, someone finally got a photo of him, but we'd rather keep him out of the spotlight."

The 48-year-old rock star wishes he had kept his older children - son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama, 18 - out of the spotlight.

Travis - who is also a stepfather to Atiana De La Hoya, 25, whose mom is his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, 49, as well as Kourtney and Scott Disick's children Mason, 14, Penelope, 12, and nine-year-old Reign - added: "If I could do everything different, I would have done the same thing with my [older] kids.

"I think it's weird to grow up and you're 15 or 12, and you're like, 'Mom, you posted this of me?'"

The 'Feeling This' hitmaker also spoke about his special musical bond with his musician son Landon.

He said: "When I was growing up, I was into the Beastie Boys, Slayer, King Diamond and Minor Threat while my dad was listening to Johnny Cash, Buck Owens and Willie Nelson. At the time it was hard, having different musical tastes. But my son and I have had the same musical taste all our lives."

He continued: "It's the coolest relationship.

"Landon is home, most of the time, creating music by himself. But when I'm home, he asks me to do a few days in the studio or help finish a song, or listen to them, and I help him however I can."