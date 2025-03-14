Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have very different ways of living.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker live life at different paces

The Poosh founder thinks her Blink 182 drummer husband is more "impulsive" and he's always on the go, whereas she favours leading a quiet life at home.

Speaking on the latest episode of 'The Kardashians', Kourtney reflected: "Travis' pace of life is pretty fast. I would say he tries to squeeze in as much as he can into a day.

"So I am balancing me trying to slow all of my life down, mixed with doing all the things that he wants to do.

"I think we both just wanna make each other happy, but right now, I think he’s a little bit more impulsive [whereas] I’m really happy and comfortable at home."

The 45-year-old star - who has Mason, 15, Penelope, 12, and Reign, 10, with former partner Scott Disick and Rock, 16 months, with Travis - thinks it is "important" she and the 'What's My Age Again?' hitmaker "show up" for one another.

The episode featured the couple at the inaugural Run Travis Run 5k in Los Angeles, which was followed by a sold-out Blink 182 gig.

Kourtney said: "It is really important to both of us that we show up for each other and that we can support each other.

"I know it means a lot to him and I know it means a lot to me when he's there for me. It’s everything to have that.

Kourtney and Travis - who has stepdaughter Atiana, 25, Landon, 21, and Alabama, 19, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler - married in May 2022 but didn't move in together until after Rocky was born.

She previously said on the show: "Travis and I have really been taking our time with figuring out where it makes sense for us to live together because the kids are all so comfortable in their spaces. It feels like we kind of figured out a plan for now.

"My goal in renovating my house and all the changes we're making is so that we can all fit — me and my kids, my husband and three bonus kids — and have it feel like a new space that we're all moving back into together, that feels like new energy and new vibes."