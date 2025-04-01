Kourtney Kardashian's son Reign has dismissed rumours suggesting Justin Bieber is his real dad.

'The Kardashians' star is mother to Mason, 15, Penelope, 12, and Reign, 10, with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick as well as baby Rocky with husband Travis Barker, but Reign has long faced gossip about his parenthood due to his physical similarities to pop star Bieber - and now the youngster has shrugged off the speculation for good.

During an Instagram Live video with his step-sister Alabama Barker's boyfriend Scooter Jackson, Reign was asked about the rumours and he said: "No, he's [Bieber] not [my dad]. Bro, I swear, Justin Bieber is not my dad.

"Scotty ... Scotty ... Scotty is my dad. I don't know how old my mom was, but I think Justin Bieber was 16 when I got born. I don't think my mom would do that."

Reign was born in December 2014 - a year before his parents split in 2015. After the break-up, Kourtney was rumoured to have dated Bieber - who is 14 years her junior - but the relationship was never publicly confirmed and the singer later insisted there was nothing romantic going on between them.

The comments on Reign's parentage come shortly after Kourtney was forced to address other wild speculation involving her children - denying false gossip suggesting her eldest son Mason had fathered a child in secret.

In a statement posted on Instagram, 'The Kardashians' regular wrote: "I rarely address rumors or conspiracies regarding myself or my family, but this is about my child and it feels wrong to let anyone think for a second that these lies are remotely true. They are not. Mason does not have a child."

She went on to explain Mason had fallen victim to online hoaxers who set the story in motion using fake social media accounts.

Kourtney added: "These accounts that pretend to be him are definitely not. They are FAKE. My son really values his privacy, and I am asking all media to please be respectful: he is a kid with feelings and a beautiful life ahead of him.

"Please stop spreading false narratives and spinning lies. And to all the other people making videos about my kids (who, by the way, are minors), please stop and leave them alone."