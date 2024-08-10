Kris Jenner has praised daughter Kylie Jenner for showing "resilience" in a post to mark her 27th birthday.

The beauty mogul has celebrated her special day with a trip to Ibiza, and back home, the 68-year-old momager has praised her daughter - whom she has with Caitlyn Jenner - for being an inspiration to everyone and being "compassionate, thoughtful, loving, generous, sensitive and strong", among other things.

In a lengthy post alongside a series of throwback snaps of Kylie at various ages, she wrote on Instagram: "Happy birthday to my beautiful baby girl @kyliejenner!!!!!! I fell in love with you the moment we met… it was love at first sight! I am so incredibly proud of you and thank God for you every single day. You are the most incredible mommy and I love watching you with your kids each and every day. You are so kind, gentle, calm, smart, creative, funny, compassionate, thoughtful, loving, generous, sensitive and strong. You amaze and inspire me and so many others to be the very best version of ourselves. You teach me something new every day about love, life, and resilience, and I am incredibly blessed to be your mommy. May all of your dreams come true!!!!!! I love you more than you will ever know. Mommy xo (sic)"

Kylie's birthday comes a day after her ex, Travis Scott - with whom she has Stormi, six, and two-year-old Aire - was arrested in Paris after a fight with his bodyguard.

The Paris prosecutor's office confirmed that the 33-year-old rapper was arrested at the George V hotel in the French capital for assaulting a security guard who attempted to break up the fight.

It said in a statement to NBC News: "I can confirm that on August 9, 2024, police officers were called to the George V hotel and arrested the rapper nicknamed Travis Scott for assaulting a security guard.

"The security guard had intervened to separate the rapper from his bodyguard. The Paris public prosecutor’s office has referred the case to the 1st district of the judicial police."

Meanwhile, back in June, Travis - whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II - was arrested in Miami on charges of disorderly intoxication and trespassing on a property after a warning.

Police set a bond at $650 - $150 for the intoxication charge and $500 for the trespass - which he submitted, the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column reported.

According to local news outlet WSVN, the musician had been on a charter boat in the Miami Beach Marina when the vessel's owner called police and asked that Travis leave between midnight and 1am.

A police report obtained by TMZ explained police responded to a fight on one of the boats, and when they arrived Travis was arguing with the occupants on one of the yachts, but the person who reported him asked the officers to remove him.

Police started to escort Travis away - allegedly while he yelled obscenities - and took him to his waiting car past the docks, but he then returned five minutes later and was intercepted as he attempted to head back to the boat.

At this point, the 'Antidote' rapper is said to have become erratic and belligerent, and subsequently arrested.

He was arrested at 1.17am, half an hour after arriving at the scene, before officially booking him three hours later.