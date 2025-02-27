Kris Jenner told Khloe Kardashian that a guy hadn't taken her on a third date because she hadn't done anything sexual with him.

The 69-year-old matriarch overheard her daughter Khloe,40, talking with her friends Malika and Khadijah about how she couldn't get a guy to return her calls and claimed that it was because she hadn't done anything physical after two dates.

Speaking on her 'Khloe in Wonderland' podcast, she said: "I went on a date [set up by] my mom and [celebrity trainer] Gunnar Peterson because Gunnar was training this individual.

"Us three were in the kitchen and we were talking together.

"My mom was not involved in the conversation but her office was, like, off to the kitchen. And I was like, ‘So-and-so isn’t calling me back.’ And she’s like, ‘What are you guys talking about, girls?’ And we’re like, ‘Oh, just this guy won’t call me back.’

"She’s like, ‘How many dates did you go on?’

"I’m like, ‘Just like one or two.’ And she’s like, ‘Well, did you give him a BJ?’

"And I go, ‘What?’ And she goes, ‘Did you give him a BJ?’ I go, ‘I went on, like, one or two dates with him. No.’

"And she goes, ‘Well, that’s why he’s not calling you back.’"

The 'Kardashians' star - who was previously married to Lamar Odom but has True, six, and two-year-old Tatum with ex-partner Tristan Thompson - was left "mortified" by her mother's blunt comments and then even more shocked that Kris just nonchalantly went back to what she was doing.

She said: "And she just turned around [and went back to her office]. I was mortified that my mom said this in front of my friends!

"My mom would give us advice and I’d be mortified every time."