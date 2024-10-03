Kris Kristofferson chose his epitaph years before his death.

The country icon died aged 88 at his home in Miami on Saturday (28.09.24), and an interview in which late musician Leonard Cohen revealed how Kris told him he wanted his lyrics on his tombstone has now resurfaced in the wake of his passing.

Leonard – who died aged 82 in 2016 – told an interviewer: “Kris Kristofferson informed me that I had stolen part of the melody for (‘Bird on a Wire’) from another Nashville writer.

“He also said that he’s putting the first couple of lines on his tombstone – and I’ll be hurt if he doesn’t.”

The first few lines of Leonard’s song go: “Like a bird on the wire, Like a drunk in a midnight choir, I have tried in my way to be free.”

Leonard is said to have played ‘Bird on a Wire’ more than any other song in his back catalogue, frequently opening his concerts with the anthem.

He said about the track’s spiritual impact on him: “It seems to return me to my duties. It was begun in Greece and finished in a motel in Hollywood around 1969, along with everything else. Some lines were changed in Oregon.”

But Leonard said no matter how often he played it he could never “seem to get it perfect”.

Kris died peacefully at his home three years after he retired from the entertainment business.

He was remembered by his family in an emotional statement posted on Instagram that said: “It is with a heavy heart that we share the news our husband/father/grandfather, Kris Kristofferson, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 28 at home.

“We’re all so blessed for our time with him. Thank you for loving him all these many years, and when you see a rainbow, know he’s smiling down at us all.”

The statement was signed ‘Family of Kris Kristofferson’, and it added: “The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Kris is survived by his wife Lisa, his eight children and seven grandchildren.