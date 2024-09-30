Kris Kristofferson has died peacefully at home in Hawaii.

Kris Kristofferson has died at the age of 88

The country music star and actor passed away on Saturday (28.09.24) at the age of 88 - three years after he retired from the entertainment business - at his property in Maui and he's been remembered by his family in an emotional statement posted on Instagram.

It read: "It is with a heavy heart that we share the news our husband/father/grandfather, Kris Kristofferson, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 28 at home.

"We’re all so blessed for our time with him. Thank you for loving him all these many years, and when you see a rainbow, know he’s smiling down at us all."

The statement was signed from the "Family of Kris Kristofferson”, and it added: "The family asks for privacy during this time."

Kris is survived by his wife Lisa, his eight children and seven grandchildren.

He was also remembered by superstar Barbra Streisand, who starred alongside him in the 1976 version of 'A Star Is Born'.

In a post on Instagram, she wrote: "The first time I saw Kris performing at the Troubadour club in L.A. I knew he was something special. Barefoot and strumming his guitar, he seemed like the perfect choice for a script I was developing, which eventually became 'A Star Is Born'.

In the movie, Kris and I sang the song I’d written for the film’s main love theme, 'Evergreen'.

"For my latest concert in 2019 at London’s Hyde Park, I asked Kris to join me on-stage to sing our other 'A Star Is Born duet', 'Lost Inside Of You'.

"He was as charming as ever, and the audience showered him with applause. It was a joy seeing him receive the recognition and love he so richly deserved.

"My thoughts go to Kris’ wife, Lisa who I know supported him in every way possible."

He was also remembered by fellow country star Dolly Parton, who performed several duets with Kristofferson over the years.

In a post on social media, Dolly wrote: "What a great loss. What a great writer. What a great actor. What a great friend. I will always love you, Dolly."

Born in Texas in 1936, he went to school in California and later studied literature at college and at Oxford University in the UK where he made his first foray into music, recording tracks under the name Kris Carson.

However, his songs were never released and after university he joined the US armed services and served as a helicopter pilot before leaving in 1965 and moving to Nashville, Tennessee where he continued to chase his dream of music stardom.

After first working as a janitor at Columbia Recording Studios, he wrote songs for Jerry Lee Lewis, Ray Stevens, Faron Young and Billy Walker, but his solo career faltered until his music came to the attention of country superstar Johnny Cash after Kristofferson landed a helicopter in the singer's backyard.

Cash recorded his track 'Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down' and made it a huge award-winning hit and it led to Kristofferson recording his first album.

Other artists who scored hits covering his songs included Janis Joplin - who Kristofferson briefly dated prior to her death in 1970. Her version of his song 'Me and Bobby McGee' became a number one in the US after she passed away.

He went on to win a Grammy Award for 'Help Me Make It Through the Night' which was a hit for Sammi Smith and has been covered by stars including Elvis Presley, Gladys Knight and Mariah Carey.

Kristofferson ventured into acting in the early 1970s, appearing opposite Dennis Hopper in 1971's 'The Last Movie' as well as in 'Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid' in 1973 and in Martin Scorsese’s 'Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore' in 1974 before his status in Hollywood was cemented by his turn in 'A Star Is Born' in 1976.

He continued making movies and music and in 1985 he formed supergroup the Highwaymen with Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings.

While in movies, he starred in 'Lone Star' in 1996, three 'Blade' movies playing vampire hunter Abraham Whistler opposite Wesley Snipes and 2009 ensemble movie 'He's Just Not That Into You'.

His last movie role came in 2018's 'Blaze' directed by Ethan Hawke.

Kristofferson recorded 18 studio albums over the years and retired in 2021.

He was married three times - to Fran Beer, singer Rita Coolidge who he released duets album 'Full Moon' with and lastly to Lisa Meyers. The couple tied the knot in 1983 and welcomed five children together. He was also dad to three other kids from his two previous marriages.