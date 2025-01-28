Kristen Stewart has "done some swiping" on her friends' dating apps.

Kristen Stewart had fun on her friends' dating apps

The 'Love Lies Bleeding' actress has been engaged to screenwriter Dylan Meyer since 2021 but she can see the appeal of going online to find love and getting to connect with a "random person".

Speaking to 'Extra', she said: "I've done some swiping on my friends’ phones, which is fun...

"[I see online dating as] a way to go hang out with a random person. It's just sort of rolling the dice every time, right?”

Kristen acknowledged how people can seem "inauthentic" on social media and would be "offended" if people branded her "fake", so she thinks people need to better understand the nuances of online communication.

Reflecting on her new movie 'Love Me', she said: “We didn't make this to be like, ‘We know about our future’… It's like we're living in a time where fake is really like the new F-word.

"If you were to call me fake, I'd be so offended, yet so much of communication is artifice, and if we don't acknowledge that our the ways of communicating on social media can seem inauthentic because it's, like, this new format and we're all negotiating how to, like, utilise it properly and how to be as close to each other as we can.”

The post-apocalypic romance sees a buoy (Stewart) and a satellite (Steven Yeun) inerhit the Earth long after humanity's extinction, with only the internet to guide them on life and love and the 34-year-old actress hailed the story as "really smart and weird", with some important lessons to offer.

She said: “It's a total metaphor for somebody who feels like they don't really exist, like, we're this amalgamation of affectations combined with instincts and hormones and physicality… but we are so forced to define ourselves in order to be loved and to feel known.

“When I first read it, I thought it was just a pretty profound look at us versus like some high concept science fiction movie. and I thought it was kind of hiding in something that it wasn't, which is also inherent to what the movie is about, and I was just like, ‘Wow, this is really smart and weird.’

"We basically did the same scene 50 times in the movie over and over and over just to see, and that's the plot of the movie is just to try to get date night right. It's like, how can we be better humans? Like, how can I be more of my real self?”