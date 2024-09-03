Kristin Cavallari's 12-year-old son "wants to be on social media".

Kristin Cavallari recently shared a photo of her son on social media

The 37-year-old star - who has Camden, 12, Jaxon, ten, and Saylor, eight, with her ex-husband Jay Cutler - has defended her recent decision to share a photo of her eldest son's face online.

Kristin wrote on Instagram: "OK, I appreciate everyone DMing me telling me that I showed Camden’s face, I know. He’s a little bit older now and he wants to be on social media, which is the only reason why I showed him."

The blonde beauty - who was married to Jay between 2013 and 2022 - had previously made a concerted effort to keep her kids' faces off social media.

In fact, Kristin admitted in 2022 that she was struggling to find creative ways to hide the faces of her children.

She said on Instagram at the time: "Every year it gets harder to come up with creative ways to hide their faces so I can post a pic on their bdays. (Yes, I realize a lot of you don’t get it - I want my kids to make their own decision to be on social media instead of me making it for them). (sic)"

Meanwhile, Kristin previously revealed that she wants to work for "two or three more years".

The reality star has enjoyed huge success with TV shows such as 'The Hills' and 'Very Cavallari' - but Kristin would actually love to move away from the showbiz industry in the coming years.

She told Bustle: "My celebrity could go away tomorrow and I would be really happy.

"I want to work for two or three more years and literally be done and then open up a coffee shop in a little beach town just for fun."