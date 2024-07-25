Kristin Cavallari doesn't "need a man for anything other than just pure happiness".

Kristin Cavallari doesn't rely on a man

The 37-year-old TV star is dating Montana Boyz member Mark Estes, and Kristin has insisted that she doesn't worry about their 13-year age gap.

The blonde beauty told Bustle: "I understand what it looks like from the outside world of, like, yeah, I’m dating a 24-year-old, but no one in my life has been like, ‘This is weird.’ Everyone’s like, ‘I get it. It makes sense.’"

Kristin - who was married to former NFL star Jay Cutler between 2013 and 2022 - also observed that she's not under any financial pressure at this point in her life.

She shared: "I own my own house. I have kids. I don’t need a man for anything other than just pure happiness."

What's more, the reality star feels that Mark is mature beyond his years.

Kristin said: "Emotionally, he’s able to step up to the plate, and he’s shown up for me more than anyone else I’ve ever dated."

The 'Laguna Beach' star - who has Camden, 11, Jaxon, ten, and Saylor, eight, with Jay - doesn't actually pay any attention to her critics.

She explained: "I’ve had 20 years of people b******* about something I’m doing. I feel like my whole career has led me to this moment.

"This is the first time in my life I truly have not given a s*** what anybody thinks. I think if people are upset about it, that has nothing to do with me. You don’t know me. My life doesn’t affect you in the slightest. If that’s triggering for someone, they need to take a look in the mirror and figure out why."