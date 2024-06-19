Kristin Cavallari "never lied" about getting breast implants.

Kristin Cavallari has opened up about her bob job

The 37-year-old TV star has opened up about her decision to have a breast lift and implants after breastfeeding her three children insisting, she didn't talk about her surgery because she was never asked. The revelation came after she recorded an episode of her ' Let's Be Honest' podcast which focused on cosmetic surgery with Kristin sharing a clip in which she declared: "I've had my boobs done twice."

A fan commented on the video: "I thought she just got a breast lift?" and Kristin replied: "I did both after breast feeding. Everyone acting like I lied about it when I never got asked specifically about implants themselves.

"I said in an interview YEARS ago that I had a lift (which, to me, felt like I was revealing more than I actually needed to) but I never once denied implants, ever."

Kristin is mum to sons Camden, 11, and Jaxon, 10, and daughter Saylor, eight, with her ex-husband Jay Cutler.

In a previous episode of her podcast, she spoke candidly about her marriage to Jay - which ended in divorce in 2022 - revealing she lost weight because she was so unhappy.

She explained: "I was very thin. I'll put it in perspective for you guys. I'm 5'3". I currently weigh 114 pounds. Filming 'Very Cavallari', I got down to 102, and I was eating the same amount of food that I'm eating now. The difference was I was so unhappy and so stressed out."

The former 'Hills' star - who previously alleged the reason for the split was because Jay expected her to be a stay-at-home mom and not work - explained she now wonders how she ever managed to deal with having "so much on [her] plate" back then.

She said: "I look back at photos from that time period and I am like, 'Holy s**t.' I was rail f****** thin. I was skin and bones. I looked like s***.

"I think I look so much better now. And you guys, that was just stress. That was being in a really unhappy marriage, quite honestly. Literally, I was so unhappy, and I had way too much on my plate."