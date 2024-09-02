Kristin Cavallari felt "insecure in a lot of ways" during her younger years.

Kristin Cavallari feels more confident about herself

The 37-year-old star has confessed that her love life is better than ever, explaining her boyfriend Mark Estes that she feels less insecure than she used to.

In an excerpt from the 'Let’s be Honest' podcast - which has been shared with Us Weekly - Kristin shared: "I think women, when you’re in your early 20s and stuff, you’re insecure in a lot of ways, you’re worried about your body or what [you] look like.

"I’ve let all of that go and I think I am more present physically during sex than I’ve ever been."

Earlier this year, Kristin explained that she doesn't "need a man for anything other than just pure happiness".

The blonde beauty also insisted that she wasn't worried about the 13-year age gap that exists between herself and Mark.

Kristin told Bustle: "I understand what it looks like from the outside world of, like, yeah, I’m dating a 24-year-old, but no one in my life has been like, ‘This is weird.’ Everyone’s like, ‘I get it. It makes sense.’"

Kristin - who was married to former NFL star Jay Cutler between 2013 and 2022 - also observed that she's not under any financial pressure at this point in her life.

She shared: "I own my own house. I have kids. I don’t need a man for anything other than just pure happiness."

Kristin feels that Mark is mature beyond his years, too.

The 'Laguna Beach' star - who has Camden, 12, Jaxon, ten, and Saylor, eight, with Jay - said: "Emotionally, he’s able to step up to the plate, and he’s shown up for me more than anyone else I’ve ever dated."