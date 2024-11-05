Kristin Cavallari is "dipping [her] toe back in the dating pool".

Kristin Cavallari has returned to the dating game

The 37-year-old TV star split from Mark Estes in September, and Kristin has admitted that she's already returned to dating.

The blonde beauty said on her 'Let's Be Honest' podcast: "Here's my thing. I think I'm just so f****** over Hollywood in general.

"I'm having people reach out to me right now, and I've had a couple, like, big people in Hollywood reach out to me ... But there is nothing in me that wants to go out with these people. Whereas three years ago, I would have been like, 'Okay. Yeah.'"

Kristin previously insisted that the 13-year age gap between herself and Mark wasn't an issue. But she's now keen to date someone her own age, and ideally, someone with a lower profile.

The 'Very Cavallari' star said: "I wouldn't say it's a deal breaker, but I am not looking to date anyone in entertainment. And, like, I will never date anyone from the DMs ever again because it attracts the wrong type of guy."

Kristin was married to former NFL star Jay Cutler between 2013 and 2022. And the reality TV star remains open to the idea of tying the knot again.

Kristin - who has Camden, 12, Jaxon, ten, and Saylor, eight, with her ex-husband - said: "I'm telling you right now ... My next boyfriend is gonna be my next husband. Okay? I'm already putting that out there.

"I can't keep dating. Like, I am dating, but, like, I can't keep doing it."

Kristin announced her split from Jay in 2020, when the former couple released a joint statement.

They said on Instagram at the time: "With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family. (sic)"